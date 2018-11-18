The New One waiting for rain

The New One

Nigel Twiston-Davies' The New One is set to continue his career when there is an ease in the ground.

The 10-year-old won the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock in January for the fourth time, but his last three runs - most recently in the Welsh Champion Hurdle - have not been of his usual consistent standard.

Twiston-Davies said: "No, we've not retired him. As soon it rains, he will be out and away again. There are very few races he can go for, but it is literally a case of waiting for the rain."

Bristol De Mai, on the other hand, will seemingly run in the Betfair Chase whether the ground is soft or not.

With rain around the country sparse, Twiston-Davies has already missed one intended outing with his grey, in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

He said: "He will run in the Betfair. As long as there is decent ground at Haydock, he will be there. He has been really good at home.

"It is always nice to win big races like the Charlie Hall, which I wish he would have done, but he his fine. It looks like it could be a really good race, but we are really happy with him."