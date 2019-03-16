Jordan Nailor steered Wicked Willy to a win at Kempton

Wicked Willy

Jordan Nailor celebrated the biggest winner of his career when steering Wicked Willy from last to first in the Matchbook VIP Silver Plate Handicap Hurdle at Kempton on Saturday.

Anchoring the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained eight-year-old at the rear of the field for much of the two-and-a-half-mile prize, the 7lb claimer brought his mount through to hit the front going over the last before clearing away to score by six lengths from My Way.

Nailor said of the 20-1 winner: "That is probably my biggest winner, especially with it being on a Saturday and with everyone watching.

"He has been a brilliant horse to me and I finished third on him at Cheltenham. He is so consistent and he is always in with a chance.

"It was very much a surprise as I thought the track would be a bit sharp for him, but he handled it really well and he quickened away going over the last."

Winning owner Colin Roberts added: "We really only ran as we didn't get into the Pertemps Final. We didn't think two-mile-five would be far enough for him.

"As he got in this race, we thought we might as well give it a go."