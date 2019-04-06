Reserve Tank lands Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Reserve Tank leads Brewin'upastorm over the last

Reserve Tank dug deep to cause an upset in the Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree.

After only hinting at promise on his first two starts over hurdles, the Colin Tizzard-trained five-year-old has really turned a corner since the turn of the year - registering successive wins at Sandown and Kempton.

However, he faced a significant step up in class for this two-and-a-half-mile Grade One affair and was priced up as a 20-1 shot under Robbie Power.

Reserve Tank travelled strongly on the heels of the leaders for much of the race and jumped to the front three flights from home.

Brewin'upastorm - fourth in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last month - did his best to close the gap, but Tizzard's charge found extra from the last hurdle to prevail by three and a quarter lengths.

One For Rosie and 11-4 favourite Angels Breath dead-heated for third.