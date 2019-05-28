Salouen on target for Investec Coronation Cup

Salouen and Oisin Murphy win at Ascot

Last year's runner-up Salouen will aim to go one better in Friday's Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Sylvester Kirk's stable star nearly caused one of the shocks of the season when coming within a head of beating Cracksman.

He went on to run big races in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, Grand Prix de Deauville and finished less than four lengths behind Enable in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

He gained a first win since September 2016 on his first start this season at Ascot in a Listed event.

"Everything has been going to plan and he's in good form," said Kirk.

"It was nice for him to get a win under his belt at Ascot - it had been a while - all we could do with now is a bit of rain. As it's the Friday, at least it should be good ground.

"There is rain forecast but I'm not expecting much, it's pretty sporadic, but it would be nice to get a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday.

"There's no Cracksman this year, but there's a lot of good horses and with a few (Aidan) O'Brien horses, you'd imagine he won't get an easy lead - it could get quite tactical."