Epsom hero Ornate set for Haydock run

Ornate wins the Investec Dash at Epsom

Ornate could make a quick reappearance in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on Saturday after taking the Investec Dash at Epsom.

Trainer David Griffiths has given the six-year-old an entry in the five-furlong Listed contest which he won in 2016 with Take Cover.

Griffiths has always had faith in Ornate's ability but felt Duke Of Firenze, his other runner in the Dash, would be the pick of the pair as he was better drawn.

That was reflected in the betting with Duke Of Firenze 8-1 and Ornate sent off at 33-1.

However, the former could only finish seventh after being hampered at a crucial stage while Ornate enjoyed a trouble-free passage to land the spoils.

"We fancied Duke Of Firenze a bit more because he was drawn a lot better on the stands side. He hit the gates quick and came across and came home strong, so we were delighted," said Griffiths.

"Ornate has come out of the race well and we've put him in the Achilles Stakes at Haydock on Saturday, so we'll see how he is.

"I took him out of the King's Stand, rightly or wrongly, perhaps now I shouldn't have.

"The longer term target would probably be the King George at Goodwood and maybe the Abbaye.

"He's done it well and he wasn't stopping.

"He does get six, but because he's fast enough to win a Dash at Epsom, he showed he's a five-furlong horse.

"His best chance of winning Group races is over five. He's just that quick and has natural speed. Whether he can be as good over six is debatable."