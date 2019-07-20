Waldpfad hacks up at Newbury

Andrea Atzeni on board Waldpfad wins the bet365 Hackwood Stakes

German Group Three form more than matched that on offer from the domestic challenge as Waldpfad made short work of his rivals in the bet365 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

The unconsidered 33-1 shot had gained a career-best victory with his Pattern success on his previous start at Hamburg, after which trainer Dominic Moser set his compass towards the Newbury contest.

And it always looked like the dream would come to fruition, as Andrea Atzeni only had to push out the five-year-old to score by a length and three-quarters from Khaadem, with Keystroke a further neck behind in third.

Moser is no stranger to Britain, making the price of Waldpfad even more surprising. He had plundered good races at York and Nottingham and explained how he never sets out to run his horses without believing he will take something home.

Moser, who now has the seven-furlong Hungerford Stakes in mind for his winner, said: "There are only two Group Three races of this type in Germany and he won one of them last time, very easily.

"We thought maybe a Group Three in England would be the best plan, hoping he would be in the first three, but he's gone and won just like last time. It's like we can only win when we come here."

Of a return to this course later in the summer, Moser added: "I shall get him home and monitor his weight loss and how well he takes the race.

"If I'm pleased with him I won't mind stepping him up in trip for the Hungerford Stakes."