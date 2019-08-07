Gerald Mosse seeks Shergar Cup boost

Gerald Mosse - seeking Shergar Cup boost

Gerald Mosse hopes a positive showing in Saturday's Shergar Cup will help kick-start his current spell in Britain.

Widely regarded as a world-class jockey, Mosse has won the Silver Saddle awarded to the leading rider of the event twice in the past.

He is currently based in the UK on a full-time basis, and was seen to great effect at Goodwood last week when winning the Lennox Stakes for a second time on Sir Dancealot for David Elsworth.

Elsworth employs Mosse regularly, but the 52-year-old admits he thought he might have had a bit more support before his move.

"I'm not going to complain to much because that is not in my philosophy, but I was probably riding more English horses in France. I'm getting good support from a couple of trainers, which I'm very pleased with, but I expected a little bit more, to be fair," said Mosse.

"There's still a chance to build relationships, I've put myself here for a reason. When I get the horse I prove I'm as good as the others.

"Hopefully wins like at Goodwood and hopefully success at the Shergar Cup might help me get a few more chances."

Mosse is certainly no stranger to the team events, having ridden in them all over the world.

"I love the team events," he said.

"I think they are good for racing, with good riders competing against each other on the best tracks.

"I believe if all the top riders from different countries were here it would be even better, but I feel proud to represent Europe and be part of the Shergar Cup.

"The Shergar Cup is improving - the quality of horses, the prize-money, it's all going up.

"We don't ride to team tactics, we ride for different owners and trainers, but obviously we encourage each other every race.

"I've ridden in the jockey challenges everywhere - France, Hong Kong, Singapore - and I think the key thing is prize-money.

"The owners need to be rewarded because they don't know which jockey they are going to have - the jockey might not have ridden at the track before and the owner might not get the result they are expecting.

"If you put the prize-money up it attracts a lot of people. Not from the jockeys' point of view, although I hope the leading-rider prize is better than 11 years ago when I won it!

"It is good to have something to compete for."