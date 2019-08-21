Battaash and Ten Sovereigns clash in Nunthorpe

Battaash, ridden by Jim Crowley, wins the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood

Star sprinters Ten Sovereigns and Battaash top a field of 12 for the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Ten Sovereigns heads to the Knavesmire on Friday, after returning to form with victory in the July Cup following defeats in the 2000 Guineas and Commonwealth Cup.

However, this will be the first time he has tackled the minimum trip.

On the other hand, Battaash is a five-furlong specialist and chalked up a third successive win in the King George Stakes at Goodwood on his most recent start.

Charlie Hills' speedster has, though, failed to sparkle in two previous attempts at this race, finishing fourth in the last two renewals.

Hills has a second string to his bow in Garrus.

Battaash won the Prix de l'Abbaye in 2017, and last year's ParisLongchamp heroine Mabs Cross bids to go one better in the Nunthorpe after an agonising defeat to Alpha Delphini 12 months ago.

The Michael Dods-trained five-year-old has twice finished behind Battaash this season. Dods has also declared Intense Romance.

As well as Ten Sovereigns, Fairyland and So Perfect represent O'Brien - whose Sergei Prokofiev was the only withdrawal at the 48-hour final declaration stage.

Completing the dozen gunning for glory are Copper Knight (trained by Tim Easterby), El Astronaute (John Quinn), Ornate (David Griffiths), Rumble Inthejungle (Richard Spencer) and Soldier's Call (Archie Watson).