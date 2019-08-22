Hannon star big Threat to Gimcrack rivals

Trainer Richard Hannon - big Gimcrack fancy in Threat

Richard Hannon's Threat looks set to lead the market ahead of the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes, run over six furlongs on the penultimate day of York's Ebor Festival.

The two-year-old was narrowly beaten in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood and the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot - both Group Two contests over six furlongs.

Owned by Cheveley Park Stud, the Footstepsinthesand colt now heads to York for a third race under such conditions and faces neither foe from those defeats.

Cheveley Park managing director Chris Richardson said: "He's been consistent so far. He ran a blinder at Royal Ascot and then ran a very good race at Goodwood.

"He seems to keep progressing and we're glad we avoided the Prix Morny last weekend. In due course we hope he'll get further, but for now we're happy to stick to six furlongs and we're hoping he'll go close."

North Yorkshire-based Karl Burke sends two challengers to the Knavesmire in the shape of Dubai Station and Lord Of The Lodge.

The former was third from five runners in the Group Three Darley Prix de Cabourg at Deauville, and looked promising when finishing third in a more sizeable field of 14 in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Lord Of The Lodge came home 12th on his first foray into Group company, in the same running of the Coventry Stakes that saw Hannon's Threat finish second.

"Bolts colts are heading there in good form and I'm very happy with the ground," said Burke.

"They both need to step up on what they have done in the past, but they're good horses that look like they can go forward from here."

Looking to claim a third win on the trot is Declan Carroll's Spartan Fighter, who lines up in the Gimcrack off the back of two successive triumphs.

The Dutch Art colt found himself in the winner's enclosure at both Ripon - beating Norfolk hero A'Ali - and York, after prevailing in novice contests over five and five and a half furlongs respectively.

Elsewhere in the field is Aidan O'Brien's Pistoletto, who began his career with back-to-back wins but only beat one home when favourite for the Anglesey Stakes at the Curragh on his last run.

Summer Sands hit his stride early when taking the Brian Yeardley Two Year Old Trophy at Beverley, with the Richard Fahey-trained colt subsequently finishing sixth in the Windsor Castle at the Royal meeting.