Andre Fabre ponders Waldgeist plans after Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win

Pierre-Charles Boudot celebrates after riding Waldgeist to win The Qatar Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe

No decision has yet been made over whether or not Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist will run again.

The five-year-old does have the option of running at the Breeders' Cup as he did last year, but retirement was mooted in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's victory.

Having been behind Enable on the three previous occasions they had met, he came with a determined run down the centre of the track under Pierre-Charles Boudot to prevent John Gosden's filly from creating history with a third Arc win.

"His future is undetermined yet, I need to discuss it with the owners and see," Fabre told the PA news agency.

"He is perfect today, in great form, I've very happy with him.

"It was a great ride by Pierre-Charles. He came wider for the better ground, the longer straight at Longchamp suits him and he waited for the right moment.

"Everything went well, it was a great day."

Trainer Andre Fabre is mulling over his plans

Fabre was also on the mark with Victor Ludorum who maintained his unbeaten record in the Jean-Luc Lagardere, but the filly Savarin found the testing ground against her in the Marcel Boussac.

"I was concerned about running Victor Ludorum on the ground because he had never faced it before - either in the morning or on the course - so I was delighted that he proved he could handle it," said Fabre.

"He won nicely. He has a bright future. We'll keep him at home for the French Guineas and a Classic campaign.

"Savarin didn't handle the ground at all, She's a light filly with a beautiful action and she couldn't handle that sort of ground.

"She will stay well next year, but she must not be over-raced."