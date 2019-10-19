King Of Change lands Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot

King Of Change lands the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

King Of Change ran out an authoritative winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Runner-up to the reopposing Magna Grecia when a 66-1 shot for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May, Richard Hannon's charge had made just one competitive appearance since - making a successful return from over four months off the track in a Listed event at Sandown.

Ridden confidently by Sean Levey, the 12-1 chance travelled strongly in midfield before quickening smartly to grab the lead with over a furlong still to run - and never looked in serious danger of being caught.

French raider The Revenant - bidding for a seventh straight win - did his best to close the gap late on, but King Of Change was ultimately well on top and passed the post a length and a quarter to the good.

Safe Voyage ran a big race to be best of the rest in third, ahead of the front-running Veracious.

Magna Grecia and the well-backed favourite Benbatl both toiled in the testing conditions and finished well beaten.