King Of Change lands Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot

Last Updated: 19/10/19 3:59pm

King Of Change lands the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

King Of Change ran out an authoritative winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Runner-up to the reopposing Magna Grecia when a 66-1 shot for the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket in early May, Richard Hannon's charge had made just one competitive appearance since - making a successful return from over four months off the track in a Listed event at Sandown.

Ridden confidently by Sean Levey, the 12-1 chance travelled strongly in midfield before quickening smartly to grab the lead with over a furlong still to run - and never looked in serious danger of being caught.

French raider The Revenant - bidding for a seventh straight win - did his best to close the gap late on, but King Of Change was ultimately well on top and passed the post a length and a quarter to the good.

Safe Voyage ran a big race to be best of the rest in third, ahead of the front-running Veracious.

Magna Grecia and the well-backed favourite Benbatl both toiled in the testing conditions and finished well beaten.

