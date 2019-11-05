Options open for The Worlds End

The Worlds End ridden by Adrian Heskin

Options over hurdles and fences remain open for The Worlds End after his back-to-form victory at Wetherby.

Trainer Tom George and owners the McNeill family must decide whether the eight-year-old sticks to the smaller obstacles, following Saturday's success in the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle.

The Worlds End won two of his first three starts over fences last season, before falling short in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton and the RSA at Cheltenham.

George said: "We were delighted to get him back on track - things didn't go right in the second half of last season.

"It was a good starting point for this season.

"We haven't made any plans what we're going to do next, or what route we are going to take yet. We'll play it by ear - just see how he is."

The only early-closing entry The Worlds End holds is in the Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Newbury on November 30.