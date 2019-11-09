Reserve has plenty in the Tank at Wincanton

Reserve Tank ridden by jockey Robbie Power

Reserve Tank opened his account over fences in the John Romans Park Homes "Rising Stars" Novices' Chase at Wincanton.

Colin Tizzard has high hopes of the five-year-old reaching the very top given he won twice at the highest level over hurdles last season.

However, he was surprisingly beaten on his chasing debut at Chepstow recently when he met the last fence wrong and Jarveys Plate flew past him.

There was no hiding place in this Grade Two as Solomon Grey set a serious pace in front, jumping with accuracy and increasing his lead at most fences.

Reserve Tank travelled through the race alongside If You Say Run and by the third-last obstacle, the two market leaders cruised past Solomon Grey.

It was clear running down to the last Robbie Power just had to jump it safely on the 4-5 favourite and while he did not sprint clear on the run to the line, Reserve Tank was three and three-quarter lengths too good for If You Say Run.

"I'll give him an eight (out of 10)," said Power.

"He hated the ground and he's a horse we might not see a lot of through the winter when the ground is very heavy - all his best form was in the spring last year on good ground.

"He jumped adequately, he'd improved from Chepstow, he was much more relaxed today which was great and he didn't do a stroke when he got to the front, he was very idle.

"He's a very good horse. I just think he's ground dependent at the moment. Maybe as he gets older he'll handle it, but all his best form is on good ground."

Tizzard told ITV Racing: "During the race I was wondering how well he was travelling as he's always been a bit keen, but that's better to see him like that and he's won really well in the end.

"Robbie makes it look easy. We're glad to have him any time he wants to get on the plane, he's really good for us.

"He's been talked up all summer having won two Grade Ones, but sometimes you don't know if those that won early in the year are over the top. This year he was beaten by a better horse at Chepstow, but today was a lovely performance."