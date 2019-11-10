Couer Sublime has options over Christmas

Trainer Gordon Elliott - outlined plans for star

Gordon Elliott is considering options at Leopardstown and Limerick over Christmas for Coeur Sublime.

A smart juvenile last season, Coeur Sublime finished second to Pentland Hills in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

He returned to action with an effortless 15-length win in a Grade Two at Down Royal at the start of this month, and his trainer has to decide whether to keep him to his own age group at Limerick or take on the big boys.

Elliott said: "I was very happy with him in Down Royal. He was probably very big last year, and wasn't just finishing out his races.

"I might keep him to two miles for the moment and didn't put him in (the Hatton's Grace) at Fairyhouse, because he's only four and you could bottom him out very easy at the start of the season.

"He'll probably go somewhere at Christmas, either the Grade One (at Leopardstown) or the four-year-old hurdle at Limerick."