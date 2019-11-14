Brewin'upastorm stays unbeaten over fences

Brewin'upastorm - won at Taunton

Brewin'upastorm confirmed his place in Sandown's randoxhealth.com Henry VIII Novices' Chase next month when taking his unbeaten record over fences to two at Taunton.

Olly Murphy's exciting prospect followed up his victory at Carlisle three weeks ago with a clear-cut success in the Michael Spiers Novices' Chase.

Just four went to post for the two-and-a-quarter-mile heat and it quickly became a duel between Brewin'upastorm and his market rival, Southfield Stone.

The latter led to the ninth fence, where Richard Johnson decided to take the 8-15 favourite to the front.

He went a few lengths clear and overcame a slight mistake at the last to go on to score by four lengths from Southfield Stone. Romanor was the only other finisher, 58 lengths away.

Murphy could not hide his delight at that effort ahead of stepping him up to Grade One company on December 7.

"He had to do a lot of the donkey work himself, but it's nice to get day two out of the way and he also had a penalty, which didn't make life easy, but I was delighted with his performance," said Murphy.

"I'm looking forward to going on to bigger and better things now.

"He certainly will have learnt a lot again today. He's passed his day two test and hopefully he'll be OK in the morning.

"His early-season aim is the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown in three weeks' time."

Betfair cut Brewin'upastorm to 14-1 from 16-1 for the Arkle Trophy and to 16-1 from 20s for the JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.