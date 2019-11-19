Rachael Kneller to the rescue at Lingfield

Racheal Kneller

Racheal Kneller answered a desperate owner's plea to win the Flat Jockeys Can Jump Handicap Hurdle on Ruacana at Lingfield.

With booked jockey Trevor Whelan unable to get to the Surrey course because his flight was cancelled, owner Vaughan Lewis took to Twitter in the hope of finding a replacement in time.

Kneller came to the rescue by dashing to Lingfield and taking the ride on the Zoe Davison-trained 10-year-old.

And it was well worth it, as she landed her first success of 2019 after 35 winless rides on the Flat.

Ruacana was carrying a 7lb penalty for winning at the track a week ago - but it proved no burden.

Kneller had Ruacana close to the pace set by Flaminger before leading from the third-last flight and, though that rival tried to rally, the 13-8 favourite kept on strongly to win by 10 lengths.

"That was great fun. He jumped well. He was a schoolmaster - he met everything perfect and I was just a passenger. He was an absolute superstar," Kneller told Sky Sports Racing.

"I said I ought to go jumping - I had a McDonald's on the way here and these weights are much better!"

Lewis said: "She should probably take out a jumps' licence. She gave him a peach of a ride, brilliant stuff.

"He only ran last week. He looked in good form and this ground is ideal for him. Two miles is probably a bit short, but he showed his class today.

"It's fantastic for the stable. They've done an unbelievable job with him. It's great for Zoe and the team, brilliant for them."