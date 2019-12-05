Hollie Doyle sets record for female jockey with 107th win

Jockey Hollie Doyle set a new record of victories for a female jockey in a calendar year in Great Britain when riding her 107th win at Southwell on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, Lambourn-based jockey reached the milestone riding Class Clown, trained by David Barron, when the pair stormed home to win the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Nursery Handicap, surpassing the previous record held by 2016 Champion Apprentice Josephine Gordon, who totalled 106 wins in 2017.

Doyle has had a phenomenal year, just last week she became only the third female jockey in history to reach 100 wins in a calendar year alongside Gordon and Hayley Turner.

On breaking the record, Doyle told Great British Racing: "I set out to ride as many winners as I could this year so to achieve a new British record for female jockeys is very satisfying and a wonderful way to end 2019.

"The fact that it was only two years ago that Josie set the last record is really positive and goes to show women are being given more rides every year.

"I've been incredibly lucky this year to avoid injury and to work for amazing trainers and owners, so I'd like that to continue and to have even more winners in 2020."