Altior tops six entries for Kempton feature

Altior - tops Kempton declarations

Altior is the star name among six entries for the Unibet Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

The two-and-a-half-mile contest has been upgraded to Grade Two status for 2020, having previously been run as a Listed event - and carries the name of Paul Nicholls' dual King George hero for the first time.

Nicky Henderson has already declared Altior an intended runner on Saturday, with the dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner bidding to bounce back from his first defeat in 20 starts over jumps when runner-up to Cyrname in a much anticipated clash at Ascot in November.

The Seven Barrows handler has also entered last year's winner Top Notch, who is two from two this season after winning over hurdles at Aintree and then in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.

Nicholls is set to rely on the popular Frodon. The eight-year-old grabbed the headlines when winning the Ryanair Chase at last season's Cheltenham Festival under Bryony Frost.

However, he has finished well beaten in both the Old Roan at Aintree and the Betfair Chase at Haydock so far this term.

The other contenders are Dan Skelton's Born Survivor, the Tom Gretton-trained Kauto Riko and Keeper Hill from Warren Greatrex's yard.