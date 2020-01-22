Henderson favours Cleeve for L'Ami

L'Ami Serge

Nicky Henderson has outlined intended running plans for his horses at Cheltenham and Doncaster this weekend.

The Seven Barrows trainer plans to keep L'Ami Serge over the smaller obstacles in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham, following his encouraging return from a long absence at Ascot in December, while Ok Corral and Burbank are set to travel to Doncaster for the Sky Bet Chase.

L'Ami Serge is also engaged in the Sky Bet, but Henderson said: "We are going to run both Ok Corral and Burbank in the Sky Bet Chase - and L'Ami in all probability will run in the hurdle race at Cheltenham, along with William Henry. We will run them both.

"Because he has got on so well with him before, Derek O'Connor will in all probability ride Ok Corral at Doncaster."

Henderson also reported Santini to be "very good" as he prepares for his Saturday date in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.