Decor Irlandais aimed at Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

Decor Irlandais - Ballymore his Cheltenham target

Noel Kelly has confirmed Decor Irlandais will run in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle rather than the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old looked sure to win the Leamington Spa Novices' Hurdle at Warwick last time out only to be denied in the final strides by Mossy Fen.

Kelly had been debating between the two races but has settled on the shorter event for the multiple point-to-point winner.

"He has to be ridden cold, and that's how he won his (three) point-to-points," said the Draperstown trainer.

"He goes straight for the two-mile-five novice at Cheltenham (Ballymore).

"He will be my first runner at the Festival, and it will be some day out for the owners. We'll be trying to get some place money."