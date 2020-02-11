County test for Remiluc at Cheltenham Festival

Chris Gordon

Remiluc is set for another crack at the Randox Health County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival following his excellent effort at Newbury on Saturday.

Chris Gordon was delighted with the performance of the 11-year-old in going so close when third in the Betfair Hurdle in what was only his second race after 643-day absence.

He will now head for the County in which he was second two years ago.

"It is great to have the old warrior back and we will now go for the County Hurdle, which he came second in the other season," said Gordon.

"His ability is still there and his form is solid all the way through. He always runs his race and he deserves to win a big one.

"He is 11 now so things don't get any easier for him. He had last season off with a leg injury and then we had a little spin round Sandown. I would have liked to have had another run before Newbury.

"I thought we had won the Betfair for a second or two. I was gutted we didn't win, but at the same time I was very proud of how he ran."

Gordon is considering the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase for On The Slopes after the six-year-old got off the mark over fences over two and a quarter miles at Kempton.

"The trip he won over the other day was ideal," said the Winchester handler.

"I will put him in the Grand Annual, but I have half an eye on the Silver Bowl at Kempton on the Saturday after Cheltenham.

"He has run well in defeat this season, so it was good to see him finally getting his head in front."

The Paddy Power Imperial Cup at Sandown the Saturday before Cheltenham is what Gordon has in mind for Highway One O Two.

The five-year-old has won both his starts over hurdles and would be having his first run in a handicap.

"I'm thinking about the Imperial Cup as off his two runs he is rated 135, so it could be an interesting race for him as I think the track will suit him," he said.

"He probably will get an entry in the Dovecote (Novices' Hurdle at Kempton on February 22) and we will see what is in there, but if there are a couple of 145-rated horses we will have a think.

"The Imperial Cup is also worth a lot of money."