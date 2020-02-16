Cyrname fine after heavy fall at Ascot

Cyrname - fine after Ascot fall

Paul Nicholls reported Cyrname to be "fine" on Sunday after his crashing fall at the final fence in the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday.

Screens were erected after his shock tumble in front of the stands, and the crowd feared the worst as the top-class performer stayed down for quite some time.

However, Cyrname gradually got to his feet and emerged unscathed - prompting a huge cheer from concerned racegoers as he walked back to the racecourse stables.

Nicholls tweeted: "Glad to report Cyrname is fine this morning, ate all his food last night, had a walk out this morning and is slightly stiff but no more than normal after a hard race. Thank you for everyone's enquiries and good wishes.

"He will be back in time."

Cyrname was beaten in third place when he came down, where Traffic Fluide also made a dramatic exit when looking like springing a 40-1 surprise in an eventful four-runner race. That left Riders Onthe Storm to take the Grade One spoils.

Like Cyrname, Traffic Fluide was happily in good shape the morning after.

His rider Josh Moore tweeted a video of the 10-year-old enjoying a pick of grass at his father Gary's yard, and said: "Traffic Fluide wasn't worried about the storm this morning enjoying a pick of grass and luckily seemed fine after yesterday.

"Gutted...but delighted with his performance."