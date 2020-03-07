Big guns stand ground in Triumph Hurdle

Solo, Goshen and Allmankind feature among 20 horses confirmed for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday.

The juvenile championship is the traditional curtain-raiser on the fourth and final day of the Festival and an fascinating renewal looks in store, with the market headed by a trio of exciting home-trained runners.

Solo rocketed to the head of ante-post lists when making a hugely impressive British debut for Paul Nicholls in the Adonis Hurdle at Kempton last month, while Allmankind has dominated from the front in each of his three starts over hurdles for Dan Skelton.

The Gary Moore-trained Goshen is unbeaten in his last six starts in all, with three runaway victories on the Flat followed by a hat-trick of wins over obstacles - winning by 23 lengths at Fontwell, 34 lengths at Sandown and 11 lengths at Ascot.

Nicholls can also call on the improving Sir Psycho, while the shortest-priced Irish contender is Henry de Bromhead's Aspire Tower, despite his final-flight fall at Leopardstown last month.

Other hopefuls include Joseph O'Brien's Leopardstown winner A Wave Of The Sea and his stable companion Cerberus.

Grade One honours are also up for grabs in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, for which 33 have stood their ground.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill has been at the top of the market for the three-mile contest for much of the season, having looked an out-and-out stayer in winning each of his three hurdling starts since finishing third in last season's Champion Bumper.

Harry Senior is a leading contender for Colin Tizzard and Ramses De Teillee brings plenty of experience to the table for David Pipe.

The Irish contingent includes the Willie Mullins-trained Monkfish and Paul Nolan's Grade One winner Latest Exhibition.