Cheltenham Festival: Defi Du Seuil had 'no zest' during Champion Chase

Champion Chase favourite Defi Du Seuil showed 'no zest' during his hugely disappointing run in Wednesday's Cheltenham Festival feature.

Philip Hobbs' stable star went into the Grade 1 race as 2/5 favourite in the absence of his two main rivals - Altior and Chacun Pour Soi - through injury.

But he could only finish fourth of the five remaining runners as Politologue made up for a series of fine runs at the Festival by winning the two-mile championship for the first time.

"That wasn't him," said Hobbs.

"He was never really travelling. He seems all right afterwards but Barry thought there was no zest there."

"Everything has gone so well this season so far, he's won his three races and been in good form at home, then this happens. It's very disappointing. We'll have to reassess."

For Geraghty, it was a rare setback on the week as he had already ridden Epatante to victory in the Champion Hurdle and was imperious in getting Champ home in the RSA Chase.

He added: "He was never really going. I was trying to nurse him into it but I knew from the back of the third-last the game was up.

"He's fine, but for no obvious reason he just didn't perform, but he'll have other days. He's still a gorgeous horse. I'm sure there's plenty more fun to be had with him.

"Full credit to the winner, he was the last horse Defi passed here in November, he's a high-class horse and he's been competitive in all these races for years and he had his day."