Cheltenham Festival: Gordon Elliott has treble thanks to Milan Native win in Kim Muir

Milan Native capped a great day for Gordon Elliott as the trainer completed a Cheltenham Festival treble in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

The 9/1 shot, winning for the first time over fences, added to Elliott's earlier successes with Samcro in the Marsh Novices' Chase and Sire Du Berlais in the Pertemps Final.

It took his tally for the week to six winners, but also provided amateur jockey Rob James with his first winner at the Festival and a second Thursday winner for Gigginstown Stud, who also own Samcro.

Gigginstown also announced earlier that their star mare Apple's Jade had been retired after leading the Stayers' Hurdle field a merry dance for more than two-and-a-half miles.

The finale proved a real test of stamina and seemed to suit Milan Native down to the ground - owner Eddie O'Leary said after the race the seven-year-old might make into a Grand National horse in the future.

He came out on top of a prolonged battle with 8/1 shot Kilfilum Cross - runner-up in this race 12 months ago - to score by a couple of lengths.

Bob Mahler (16/1) finished well into third ahead of Plan Of Attack (10/1).

Elliott said: "This race has been the plan for the last few weeks for this horse, especially after we decided to run Ravenhill in the other race (National Hunt Chase).

"It's a race we like to win and Rob gave him a great ride. We decided we wanted to claim off him and he's very good value for his 7lb.

"He's a top rider and a top man."