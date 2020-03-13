Cheltenham Festival: Willie Mullins top trainer; jockey honours for Paul Townend; JP McManus top owner

A Friday four-timer at the Cheltenham Festival was enough for Willie Mullins to claim his seventh leading trainer award, while riding honours went to his stable jockey Paul Townend.

Mullins ended the Festival on seven winners, the same number as his main Irish rival Gordon Elliott, but won the title because of the number of thirds he also saddled (six to Elliott's four).

The master of Closutton won the first four races on Gold Cup day, capping it with the feature race through Al Boum Photo after earlier successes of Burning Victory, Saint Roi and Monkfish.

Elliott almost grabbed the title for himself but his Column Of Fire fell at the last in the closing Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle when finishing in the first two would have been enough.

Mullins said: "Gordon did say to me going out (for the last race), 'I hope you don't beat me with a third, at least win the race!'.

"I couldn't have dreamt of being leading trainer on Tuesday evening or Wednesday evening and certainly not Thursday evening. It's just been a huge day today and a tremendous week."

Townend rode three of those winners - Barry Geraghty was aboard Saint Roi - and was in the saddle when Al Boum Photo became the first repeat Gold Cup winner since Best Mate in 2004.

Image: Monkfish (R) jumps ahead of Latest Exhibition at the last in the Albert Bartlett

And Mullins paid tribute to Townend, who had received some criticism for his ride when beaten on hot favourite Benie Des Dieux in Tuesday's Mares' Hurdle.

He added: "I'm delighted for Paul Townend. He's had a great week - his first Cheltenham Festival as our number one jockey - and he's stamped his authority on it.

"He's taken over and he looks the man for the job. He's well able to handle pressure - I think he's even better under pressure."

Image: Ferny Hollow was Mullins' first winner of the week and his 10th in the Champion Bumper

The victory on Al Boum Photo was enough to confirm Townend as leading jockey, with Geraghty having already had his final ride and unable to break their tie on five winners apiece - again Townend prevailed on countback thanks to a couple of second-placed finishes.

He added: "Tuesday seems a long time ago now.

"I suppose riding for Willie is the key to that. Tuesday was Tuesday and Wednesday was another day.

"We had disappointment again on Wednesday with Chacun Pour Soi pulled out of the Queen Mother Champion Chase, but as Willie said, we got a goal just before half-time with Ferny Hollow and we've had a good second half!

"I had a chat with Ruby after the Gold Cup. I'm lucky enough to be leading rider, so Ruby presented me with the Ruby Walsh Trophy. It's nice to get that."

Image: Epatante was JP McManus' biggest winner of the week

JP McManus was leading owner with a phenomenal return of seven winners over the four days, the highlights being Epatante's Champion Hurdle win on Tuesday and the remarkable triumph of Champ in Wednesday's RSA Chase.

McManus said: "We have done well. We have a great team of people and the horses seem to be in great form and we had a bit of luck on our side.

"I was hoping Epatante and Defi Du Seuil would win and thankfully one of them did. You would have to take most pride in Epatante winning the Champion Hurdle.

"You are always hoping to finish top, but you never know what will happen as it is a competitive place as we are in the premier division here."