Coronavirus: Racing industry to make submission to UK Government for financial support

Senior executives from across the racing industry met on Wednesday to consider options for financial support following the suspension of meetings, including a submission to the UK Government.

While racing will continue behind closed doors for now in Ireland, British racing was suspended on Tuesday - until at least the end of April - because of new Government rules over the public provision of emergency services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed in a statement on Wednesday that it would look to make a submission to the Government after Rishi Sunak - the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer - set out a range of proposals for assistance to British businesses and the economy.

In a news release, the BHA said: "Trainers are facing the immediate challenge of maintaining daily care and exercise for the estimated 14,000 racehorses in the industry, without the regular income from racing.

"They face daily bills for a range of services, including veterinary care and feed supplies, which still have to be met even without racing. This care requires the employment of 6,500 racing grooms dedicated to the care of racehorses. Some owners have already seen their own businesses severely affected or even close as the shutdown has hit the British economy.

"Racecourses were being affected even before the suspension, seeing a fall in advance bookings and a significant reduction in their hospitality and conferencing businesses. Racecourses carry significant levels of fixed costs and full maintenance needs to be carried out during the suspension so that racing can be ready to recommence in due course.

"The breeding industry has had to cancel sales and the continued movement of horses to and from Ireland and France, in particular, is very uncertain. There are many other businesses involved in keeping racing going, transporting horses, providing services to race meetings, to trainers and breeders. For the self-employed, such as jockeys, valets, agents and others, the picture is also unclear."

A joint statement from the BHA, National Trainers Federation, Racecourse Association, The Horseman's Group and the Racehorse Owners Association read: "We know these are anxious times for everyone in our industry. Whilst everyone is worrying about the health of their families, we now face this huge disruption. We know people are worried about their jobs and the survival of their businesses. We are working round-the-clock to present the most powerful case we can to the UK and devolved governments.

"People will have many, many questions as a result of this uncertainty. We cannot answer them all at present and must focus on preparing a case that sets our clearly and carefully the issues we face as an industry. The need to look after the 14,000 horses in training and the many more who are part of the breeding industry will be central to that case. Their welfare must be maintained. We pride ourselves on the high standards of care for horses in racing and we will not let those drop.

"We would ask all those in racing to keep in touch with the organisations that represent their part of the sport. Questions from employers or employees should be directed through representative bodies, using existing contacts or new ones created where those exist. The BHA and senior executives, supported by the Industry COVID-19 group, will offer support as appropriate.

"As we present our case, we also know that there will be a point at which racing can return. We want to ensure the industry remains ready to resume whenever that's possible. That will start money flowing back to the businesses that support us and to the rural economy. We know that's well understood by the Government."