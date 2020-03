All sporting events in Ireland have been suspended following an announcement from the Irish Government.

Racing has been continuing to stage meetings behind closed doors since March 13, as countries around the world try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Tuesday that all sporting events, even those without spectators, would be cancelled.

Racing in Britain was suspended from last Wednesday, with no action anticipated before May 1 at the earliest.