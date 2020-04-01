Andre Fabre ready to unleash star colts when season resumes

Andre Fabre will wait until the resumption of racing is confirmed before making plans for star colts Earthlight and Victor Ludorum.

On March 16 France Galop announced the suspension of all meetings in France until April 15, as the country attempts to get to grips with coronavirus pandemic which has swept the world.

Earthlight was the second highest-rated two-year-old in Europe last season - behind fellow Godolphin-owned juvenile Pinatubo - after winning each of his five starts, including Group One triumphs in the Prix Morny at Deauville and the Middle Park at Newmarket.

Fabre previously stated his intentions to test the son of Shamardal's stamina in a Guineas trial before deciding whether to target the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on May 2 - but with racing in Britain also cancelled until at least the end of April, all plans are fluid.

Fabre said: "Earthlight is in very good shape, but we can't make any plans. All we can do is keep training the horses and see what happens.

"We've seen the racing cancelled in France, then Britain, then Ireland. It's difficult for everybody.

"The grass gallops at Chantilly are closed, but we are able to work on the sand and all-weather gallops to keep the horses fit and well.

"All the staff are working hard and looking after each other, which is the most important thing."

Victor Ludorum won each of his three juvenile starts - completing his hat-trick with a top-level victory in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

In January Fabre confirmed both the French 2000 Guineas and the French Derby as likely targets, but France Galop have already admitted the rescheduling of the Classics is a possibility in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The great French trainer, who turned 74 in December, added: "Who knows what sort of trials there'll be and when the Guineas will be run? I think we have already lost the spring races, if we're being realistic.

"I don't know if they will reschedule the (French) Guineas for the end of May or June or whatever. I think France Galop are working hard on the programme, so we'll see.

"I'm in good shape. I'm still riding out every day and I'm able to work, so I'm not getting too depressed!"