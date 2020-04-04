Potters Corner wins Virtual Grand National

Potters Corner has won the Virtual Grand National ahead of Walk In The Mill and Any Second Now.

Pre-face favourite Tiger Roll led the race with a mile to go but faded in the closing stages to finish fourth.

Major betting operators have pledged to donate all profits from bets taken on the race to NHS Charities Together.

The initiative has the backing of Betting and Gaming Council members including bet365, William Hill, Flutter Entertainment, Sky Bet, GVC, BetFred, Betway, BetVictor, JenningsBet and Inspired Entertainment.

The victory completes a National treble for Potters Corner, after victories in the Welsh National and Midlands National.

Trainer Christian Williams said: "I'm delighted, it's great and great to cheer everyone up in tough times, I think even people from outside of racing were tuned in.

Image: Potters Corner on his way to victory in the Coral Welsh National

"It was something for people to cheer on, people are stuck in their houses and it probably got a good viewing. It was something to watch together and have a bit of banter leading up to it."

Asked what he was thinking on the famous run to the line, he said: "Potters Corner stays very well, he won the Welsh National and the Midlands National and in the Welsh National they closed on him at the death as well, so I had a fair idea they might do it like that from the Elbow.

"I didn't think they'd let him past, he stays very well and if it's done on the computer and stats I doubt they'd let anyone outstay him up the run-in.

Williams reported the real-life Potters Corner is enjoying life at home in south Wales.

He said: "He's such a laid-back character, he's in the field with two foals and he's quite a calming influence. They use him as a bit of a guide, as he's such a good, kind horse."