Alex Hammond's Racing Blog

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond discusses Tom Marquand's Australian odyssey in this week's blog as the top jockey conquers racing Down Under.

Hello everyone, I hope you are well? Another week passes in lockdown and Potters Corner is our new virtual Grand National hero. Sadly, no parade around the Welsh hills to celebrate his 'victory' in front of an appreciative crowd.

I was happy enough to pick up a small return on my each way wager on Burrows Saint who galumphed past the lollipop in fifth. How Christian Williams wishes that he really had won the Aintree marathon, maybe a prophesy for 2021? I'm still sticking with Truckers Lodge for the real thing though, after all, Potter's Corner has shown his hand now hasn't he?! Truckers Lodge and Potters Corner are both currently 33/1 with Sky Bet for the real thing next year.

What about Aussie Tom eh? Who, I hear you ask? Tom Marquand of course. He's become a real star Down Under and the Australians have adopted him as one of their own. No surprise really when you consider how quickly he has adapted to the racing there and the incredible results he's getting, not just in run of the mill races, but the top level ones too.

Tom Marquand wins aboard Addeybb in Sydney

He teamed up for Group 1 glory with Addeybb three weeks ago in the Ranvet Stakes and the duo head to Randwick in our early hours of Saturday morning (live on Sky Sports Racing) to try and add another top-level contest to their burgeoning partnership in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Ground conditions are currently soft, which will be right up the street of the William Haggas-trained horse and they have a great chance of Group 1 win number two together in the mile and a quarter race. Marquand's incredible spell in Australia also included a Group 3 win on the Haggas-trained Young Rascal three weeks ago.

They step up two levels into the Group 1 Sydney Cup where the two-mile trip looks likely to suit this smart middle distance performer. He's likely to be sent off favourite and don't be surprised if you are reading about another lucrative day for Marquand in this column next week.

He has eight booked rides, all with chances. He's 7/1 with Sky Bet in the market to be champion Flat jockey this year. Incidentally, his fancied rides in Saturday's two Group 1 races aren't at completely anti-social hours. Young Rascal is in action at 6.15am and Addeybb runs at 6.55am. Tom's first ride is a little earlier than that at 2.35am!

I was in the Sky Sports Racing studio on Wednesday evening to cover US racing and whilst none of the on track performances were particularly memorable, one of our interviewees could be one to watch.

Famous cricket commentator David 'Bumble' Lloyd was kind enough to chat to us via Skype where he revealed he has always fancied learning to ride a horse. Now, I had this conversation with Bumble at Lord's a couple of years ago, but the flame obviously still burns bright.

Just a gentle hack around the lanes is his dream, with former jump jockey Andrew Thornton mentioned as a possible mentor. If that hasn't got "SSR television feature" written all over it I don't know what does.

Maybe Sky Bet can give us a price on this happening? Bumble sitting on a horse at 4/6 maybe, mastering rising trot - 3/1, canter - 6/1 and enjoying that much desired stroll around the lanes - 11/2. I'd be happy to take the latter.

The entertaining Lancastrian may have just danced into his 74th year, but it's never too late to realise your ambitions and if this dreadful virus has taught us anything, it's to grab those dreams with both hands. Stay safe and look I forward to catching up with you all next week.