Golden Horde aimed at Commonwealth Cup

Golden Horde is set to kick off his campaign in the Commonwealth Cup at next month's scheduled Royal Ascot meeting.

The Lethal Force colt won the Richmond Stakes last term and was twice placed in Group One company, finishing third behind Earthlight in the Prix Morny and a narrow second behind the same horse in the Middle Park Stakes on his final outing.

The Pavilion Stakes, which usually serves as a trial for the Commonwealth, is pencilled in to be run at Newcastle on June 4, should racing get the go-ahead to resume next month, but trainer Clive Cox is likely to swerve that option and head direct to Berkshire.

He told Sky Sports Racing: "I would say we'll be looking towards the Commonwealth Cup to be starting him in.

"He would be carrying a penalty if we ran in a Pavilion or anything like that, but he's a horse that did us proud last year.

"He's wintered very well, he's very strong and he's Group One-placed twice, as well as winning the Richmond. I couldn't be more pleased with the way he has wintered and we're really looking forward to getting on track."