Magical floors Ghaiyyath in Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Magical got the better of Ghaiyyath in a pulsating finish to the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien and ridden by Seamie Heffernan, the five-year-old mare was turning around Juddmonte International form with Ghaiyyath, as the pair went head to head from the off.

As usual, William Buick set out to make all on the Charlie Appleby-trained 8-13 favourite - but the distress signals were starting to emerge at the top of the straight as Magical moved upsides, while Japan switched to the inside rail to throw down his challenge.

To his credit, Ghaiyyath kept fighting, but Magical (9-2) found an extra gear in the final half-furlong to pull clear at the line, scoring by three-quarters of a length as she repeated her victory from 12 months ago, becoming just the second back-to-back winner after O'Brien's Dylan Thomas in 2006 and 2007.

O'Brien said: "We were very happy after York, we saw what she was able to do. When she went by herself in York, she just lost interest a little bit and then the others came around her and she started staying on after the race was over.

"What she always wants is to eyeball a horse and battle. Seamie was happy to make the running today if William wanted to get a lead and if William was going to go on, Seamie was going to go with him to keep her interested and he gave her a brilliant ride.

"She's a serious mare when you get into a battle with her and when you really get into a battle with her, that's when you really see what she can do, as you saw there today.

Magical was initially retired from racing at the end of last year after a setback ruled her out of a planned Breeders' Cup run, but owners John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith reversed that decision and returned her to training in the spring - a move that has reaped rich dividends.

O'Brien said: "The lads made the call and all credit to them for doing it.

"She was booked to go to No Nay Never and we were just so delighted that they decided to give her another go. They said that hopefully No Nay Never will be there next year and hopefully she will be as well. She's an amazing mare.

"I suppose we are learning about her all the time. If you get away from her she gets a bit lazy, but if you get into a fight with her very few will eyeball her.

"That's what she did - she eyeballed the colt all the way.

"She's a great filly. It wasn't a big field, but they were all good horses in it. Armory (third-placed stablemate) ran an unbelievable race as well.

"It's a massive race. Of all the European races, prestige-wise, this is one of the top, if not the top, because on ratings over a 10-year period, this nearly comes out on top of all the races.

"Every year all the high-rated horses turn up here. It has a perfect place in the calendar, perfect ground, perfect distance."

O'Brien also houses 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Love in his Ballydoyle yard, and she currently tops the betting for next month's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

Magical could also be in the frame for that race - although the Prix de l'Opera is alternative option on the same day, with a trip to America another possible

O'Brien added: "She has the choice of the Arc or the fillies' race on the same day. It will depend on what the lads want to do with Love.

"The Breeders' Cup could also suit her really well."