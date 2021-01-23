Saturday weather latest | Haydock on; Navan off

Haydock's Peter Marsh meeting will go ahead after the course passed an early-morning inspection.
Saturday's seven-race card was subject to a scheduled 8am check because of the threat of frost, having already survived the ravages of the midweek Storm Christoph.
However, the inspection was brought forward to 7am, and a Tweet from Haydock's official account confirmed shortly after 7.15am that the course was fit for racing.
Taunton's eight-race card was given the go-ahead before a scheduled 8am inspection there too, as overnight conditions relented sufficiently.
Haydock will stage four Grade Two events, including the feature Peter Marsh Handicap Chase - while dual champion hurdler Buveur D'Air makes his long-awaited return from injury against just two rivals in the The New One Unibet Hurdle.
An update from the track read: "Today's precautionary inspection has passed! The Going is Heavy."
Temperatures had been forecast to fall below freezing overnight, but they did not do so.
There remains a "slight chance of sleety snow flurries" at the Merseyside venue - but Haydock's card, which had already passed a Thursday inspection after being waterlogged in places earlier in the week, will get under way at 12.55.
The ground at Taunton is soft, heavy in places - as it is at Ascot, where the Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Clarence House is the highlight of a seven-race card.
Navan, the sole Saturday card scheduled in Ireland, will not however take place - after the course failed an 8am inspection, with the track "frozen and unfit for racing".