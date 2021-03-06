Gordon Elliott: Denise Foster to take over as licensed trainer at Cullentra Stables

Gordon Elliott has confirmed that Denise Foster will take his place as the licensed trainer at Cullentra Stables during the period of his suspension.

Foster, who has sent out 10 winners over the past five seasons, on the Flat and over jumps combined, will take over the licence at Cullentra House in the coming days, and take charge of the horses from the yard that are set to run at this month's Cheltenham Festival.

Elliott has been handed a year-long ban, beginning on March 9, by the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board, the final six months of which have been suspended, after an investigation into a photo of him sitting on a dead horse.

A statement from Gordon Elliott Racing said: "Gordon Elliott Racing is pleased to confirm the Racing Post story that Denise Foster will take over the license at Cullentra Stables during the period of Gordon Elliott's suspension.

"Denise is vastly experienced and her appointment is great news for staff and owners. Gordon will be available to assist her as she requires."

Like Elliott based in County Meath, Foster enjoyed Listed success with Lily's Rainbow in the 2016 Heritage Stakes at Navan and counts JP McManus as one of her owners.

Having already imposed an interim suspension on Elliott-trained runners in Britain until the conclusion of the IHRB's investigation, the British Horseracing Authority immediately confirmed it would reciprocate the ban.

However, the BHA added that Elliott's horses would be allowed to run at Cheltenham and Aintree if "transferred directly to other licenced trainers prior to March 9."

1:25 Cheveley Park Stud's Richard Thompson exclusively told Sky Sports Racing of their decision to move all eight horses out of Gordon Elliott's yard following an investigation into the trainer

A spokesperson for the IHRB said on Saturday: "Anyone that would want to take over the care of horses on a different premises would need to be a licensed trainer.

"If a licensed trainer wanted to move from their own premises to a different premises, they would need to go to the licensing committee.

"That would not generally be a lengthy process."

On Tuesday, leading owners Cheveley Park Stud moved their horses from Elliott to Willie Mullins and Henry de Bromhead. Among those was the unbeaten Envoi Allen, who has joined De Bromhead.