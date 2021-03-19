Galopin Des Champs wins seals top Cheltenham Festival trainer title for Willie Mullins

Galopin Des Champs clinched the trainers' title at the Festival for Willie Mullins when winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

It was Mullins' sixth success at the meeting, the same as Henry de Bromhead, but the Closutton handler got the nod on countback.

Galopin Des Champs (8-1) was always travelling well for Sean O'Keeffe and bounded up the hill to beat Langer Dan by two and a quarter lengths, denying Dan Skelton's runner a £50,000 bonus should he have won at Cheltenham following his victory in the Imperial Cup a Sandown last weekend.

Floueur was nine lengths away in third place, with Whatsupwithyou fourth.

Mullins said: "Sean just bided his time and gave him a very good ride.

"I had this horse entered up in a lot of handicaps and we divided them up as best we could.

"We had two jockeys on the horses we thought had a chance. Gentleman De Mee was just too keen, but he's obviously a good horse."

