Galopin Des Champs wins seals top Cheltenham Festival trainer title for Willie Mullins

Galopin Des Champs clinched the trainers' title at the Festival for Willie Mullins when winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.
It was Mullins' sixth success at the meeting, the same as Henry de Bromhead, but the Closutton handler got the nod on countback.
Galopin Des Champs (8-1) was always travelling well for Sean O'Keeffe and bounded up the hill to beat Langer Dan by two and a quarter lengths, denying Dan Skelton's runner a £50,000 bonus should he have won at Cheltenham following his victory in the Imperial Cup a Sandown last weekend.
Floueur was nine lengths away in third place, with Whatsupwithyou fourth.
Mullins said: "Sean just bided his time and gave him a very good ride.
Trending
- Goldson: I despise the Slavia Prague players
- Man Utd agree £235m shirt deal with TeamViewer
- Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
- Hart sorry for 'job done' Insta gaffe after Spurs' EL exit
- Kennedy: No Rangers guard of honour from Celtic
- Utd draw Granada, Arsenal face Slavia in EL quarters
- Rangers demand action over alleged racist abuse of Kamara
- Rosberg and Button predict Hamilton vs Verstappen
- UEFA to investigate Rangers vs Slavia Prague incidents
- Parker's vision for Fulham clear
"I had this horse entered up in a lot of handicaps and we divided them up as best we could.
"We had two jockeys on the horses we thought had a chance. Gentleman De Mee was just too keen, but he's obviously a good horse."