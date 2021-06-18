Royal Ascot: Tips, previews and guide to Saturday's meeting including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Royal Ascot week reaches a dramatic finale on Saturday with three Group races, including the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Day five begins the Listed Chesham Stakes for two-year-olds over seven furlongs, headed by Aidan O'Brien's Curragh winner Point Londsale.

A wide-open Group Three Jersey Stakes comes next over the same trip, where trainer Charlie Appleby is represented by Creative Force and Naval Crown.

Former King Edward VII Stakes winner Japan returns to Royal Ascot for the third time in the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes, in which stablemate Broome looks a leading contender.

Hollie Doyle is reunited with Ascot winner Glen Shiel in the feature race on Saturday, the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, as they look to repeat October's Group One success.

Saturday's schedule

2:35: The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

3:05: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

3:40: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

4:20: The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

5:00: The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

5:35: The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap)

6:10: The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)

Tips

Presenter Alex Hammond...

Dream of Dreams is the highest-rated horse in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20) and, as we have seen in the past two years when he was a close second both times, this race really suits him.

Staying on off of a strong pace is his cup of tea and he comes here after a confidence-boosting performance at Windsor last month. This could be the year he finally gets his name on the trophy.

I fancy Frankie Dettori to round the week off with a winner in the form of Falcon Eight in the Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.10).

As was the case when winning the Chester Cup last month, Dettori was booked well in advance, and should have no issues with the marathon trip of two miles and six furlongs.

Former jockey Freddy Tylicki...

A horse that should be fine in the softer conditions is Broome in the Hardwicke Stakes (3.40) for Aidan O'Brien. He brings with him very good form this season, with three wins and a second-placed finish.

The only one to beat him was Helvic Dream, who is held in very high regard by connections, in the Group One Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month in similar conditions to those he is likely to encounter here.

Image: Broome wins the Group Two Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh

Rohaan was underestimated when winning the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock at 33-1 on heavy ground. He proved himself a Group-level horse that day, finishing ahead of Dragon Symbol - who was denied victory in the Commonwealth Cup on Friday after a stewards' enquiry.

Add to that winning form over course and distance in April in the Pavilion Stakes and this horse could be very dangerous once more in the Wokingham Stakes (5.00).

How to watch

Join Sky Sports Racing - channel 415 - at 11am as Gina Bryce, Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi host Raceday Preview live from the track.

Reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird join the team, bringing the latest news, while analyst Jamie Lynch dissects the key form and figures.

Then it is time for the action as host Alex Hammond presents live coverage of every race from 2.30pm, alongside Freddy Tylicki, Hayley Moore, Mick Fitzgerald and special guests!

Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog, features and interviews.