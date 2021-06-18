Starman set to miss Diamond Jubilee date

Ed Walker will assess conditions at Ascot on Friday, but concedes Starman is "pretty unlikely" to line up in Saturday's Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

The four-year-old had been the ante-post favourite for the six-furlong feature on the final day of the meeting before deluge of rain arrived in Berkshire overnight, turning the ground to heavy and forcing an inspection before racing.

Starman has won four of his five starts to date, with his only disappointing effort coming on soft ground over six furlongs at Ascot in October, and Walker feels conditions have gone against his stable star.

He said: "I think it's pretty unlikely he will run. I've got a runner in the last race, so I'll have a good look at the track and make a call, but I'd say it's pretty unlikely.

"His only defeat so far came on soft ground here last year.

"It's frustrating as not only is it a lovely opportunity at Royal Ascot, but some of the other races he might go for, like the Maurice de Gheest and the Sprint Cup at Haydock, are often run on soft ground, so it's frustrating to lose a summer target to freakish weather."

Starman holds an entry for next month's July Cup at Newmarket and Walker added: "We've just got to hope the weather improves and it dries up now.

"He is entered in the July Cup, so that is an option if the ground dried up."

The wet weather also forced the withdrawal of Walker's Coronation Stakes contender Premio Bacio.

Newmarket is also an option for the filly, who impressed in victory at York.

Walker said: "I'm not sure where we will go yet.

"The Coronation had been her target since she crossed the line at York, so it's frustrating we couldn't run.

"She's in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, so we could have a look at that, but the ground would have to improve."