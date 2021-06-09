Royal Ascot: Cricket legend and broadcaster Michael Holding joins the Sky Sports Racing team

Wednesday 9 June 2021 17:00, UK

Michael Holding will join the Sky Sports Racing team for the final three days of Royal Ascot
Cricket legend and broadcaster Michael Holding will join Sky Sports Racing’s team of expert pundits for Royal Ascot next week.

Holding, a lover of horses and close friend to trainer Sir Michael Stoute, will work alongside presenter Alex Hammond and former jockey Freddy Tylicki for the final three days of the five-day meeting.

When he is not working on Sky Sports Cricket's coverage, Holding can usually be found on and around the gallops in Newmarket, where the former West Indies bowler has a home.

You can watch every race of Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing as the greatest show on turf returns on Tuesday June 15 for five days of exhilarating action.

This year's showpiece will see a daily crowd of 12,000 in attendance after being added as a pilot event for the return of fans.

How to watch

Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the Gold Cup on Stradivarius during day three of Royal Ascot 0:47
Join Sky Sports Racing - channel 415 - every morning at 10am as Gina Bryce, Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi host Raceday Preview live from the track.

Reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird join the team, bringing the latest news, while analyst Jamie Lynch dissects the key form and figures.

Then it is time for the action as host Alex Hammond presents live coverage of every race from 2.30pm, alongside Freddy Tylicki, Hayley Moore and Mick Fitzgerald.

Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog, features and interviews.

Royal Ascot 2:01
The stage is set for Royal Ascot week, beginning on Tuesday June 15, and here is your chance to see the course like never before.

The schedule

Tuesday June 15

  • 2:30: The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
  • 3:05: The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
  • 6:10: The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)

Wednesday June 16

  • 2:30: The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The Queen's Vase (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
  • 5:00: The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
  • 6:10: The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Thursday June 17

  • 2:30: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)
  • 3:40: The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
  • 4:20: The Gold Cup (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
  • 5:35: The King George V Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)
Friday June 18

  • 2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

Saturday June 19

  • 2:35: The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
  • 3:05: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
  • 3:40: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
  • 4:20: The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)

