Royal Ascot: Cricket legend and broadcaster Michael Holding joins the Sky Sports Racing team

Cricket legend and broadcaster Michael Holding will join Sky Sports Racing’s team of expert pundits for Royal Ascot next week.
Holding, a lover of horses and close friend to trainer Sir Michael Stoute, will work alongside presenter Alex Hammond and former jockey Freddy Tylicki for the final three days of the five-day meeting.
When he is not working on Sky Sports Cricket's coverage, Holding can usually be found on and around the gallops in Newmarket, where the former West Indies bowler has a home.
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
You can watch every race of Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing as the greatest show on turf returns on Tuesday June 15 for five days of exhilarating action.
This year's showpiece will see a daily crowd of 12,000 in attendance after being added as a pilot event for the return of fans.
Trending
- Transfer window open: 20 players who could move this summer
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Chelsea rival PSG for Inter's Hakimi with £56m bid
- Super League six count £22m cost of Premier League 'fines'
- Gary Neville's Euro 2020 preview
- Crystal Palace end talks with Nuno
- Grealish: Big influence Kane has helped me mature
- England vs Croatia: The good, the bad & the ugly - Part One
- Ek to increase Arsenal takeover offer to £2bn
- "I'm the man" insists Price as he prepares for return
How to watch
Join Sky Sports Racing - channel 415 - every morning at 10am as Gina Bryce, Jim McGrath and Josh Apiafi host Raceday Preview live from the track.
Reporters Mike Cattermole and Zoey Bird join the team, bringing the latest news, while analyst Jamie Lynch dissects the key form and figures.
Then it is time for the action as host Alex Hammond presents live coverage of every race from 2.30pm, alongside Freddy Tylicki, Hayley Moore and Mick Fitzgerald.
Also, you can follow all the action across our digital platforms with a daily live blog, features and interviews.
The schedule
Tuesday June 15
- 2:30: The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)
- 3:05: The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)
- 3:40: The King's Stand Stakes (Group 1)
- 4:20: The St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1)
- 5:00: The Ascot Stakes (Handicap)
- 5:35: The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)
- 6:10: The Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap)
Wednesday June 16
- 2:30: The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
- 3:05: The Queen's Vase (Group 2)
- 3:40: The Prince of Wales's Stakes (Group 1)
- 4:20: The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
- 5:00: The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap)
- 5:35: The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
- 6:10: The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap)
Thursday June 17
- 2:30: The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)
- 3:05: The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)
- 3:40: The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)
- 4:20: The Gold Cup (Group 1)
- 5:00: The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
- 5:35: The King George V Stakes (Handicap)
- 6:10: The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
Friday June 18
- 2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)
- 3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
- 3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
- 4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
- 5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
- 5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
- 6:10: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)
Saturday June 19
- 2:35: The Chesham Stakes (Listed)
- 3:05: The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)
- 3:40: The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)
- 4:20: The Diamond Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)
- 5:00: The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)
- 5:35: The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap)
- 6:10: The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions)