Royal Ascot: Lord North misses Prince of Wales's Stakes on day two as Love heads the field for Aidan O'Brien

Lord North had been set for a mouth-watering clash with Love in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot but misses the race due to the ground; watch every race at Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing from 2.30pm

Wednesday 16 June 2021 11:34, UK

Lord North and James Doyle win the Prince Of Wales&#39;s Stakes
Image: Lord North misses Royal Ascot due to the ground

Lord North will not contest this afternoon's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The five-year-old won the 10-furlong feature last year and had been set for a high-profile clash with dual Classic winner Love.

However, with the ground officially described as good to firm, trainers John and Thady Gosden have declared their charge a non-runner.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

O'Brien now has the top two in the race, with Armory, ridden by Seamie Heffernan, looking the stable's second string.

The six-strong field is completed by Audarya, Sangarius, My Oberon and Desert Encounter.

Trending

Love 0:44
Sky Sports Racing's Jim McGrath says that there are no pace concerns for Love in the Prince of Wales's Stakes after Lord North's withdrawal.

Wednesday at Royal Ascot

Wednesday begins in fast and furious fashion with the Queen Mary Stakes (2.30), where Wesley Ward's US team are represented by Twilight Gleaming against the best of the UK and Ireland's two-year-old sprinters over five furlongs.

Then it is the turn of the three-year-olds as Wordsworth heads the hopes of Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien in the Queen's Vase (3.05).

Also See:

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

It could be Lady's day on Wednesday as the William Jarvis-trained Lady Bowthorpe takes on her own sex in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes (3.40). Queen Power and Champers Elysees are among those hoping to burst her bubble.

Watch every race live on Sky Sports Racing from 2.30pm and follow our live blog.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports