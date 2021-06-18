Royal Ascot: Day four goes ahead as planned after heavy rain causes ground inspection at Berkshire track

A total of 26mm of rain fell between Thursday's races and Friday morning, changing official going to soft; Ground had been good to firm for first three days of five-day meeting; watch every race at Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing

An inspection of the ground at Ascot took place on Friday afternoon
Day four at Royal Ascot will go ahead as planned after heavy rain forced an inspection of the ground.

A total of 26mm of rain fell overnight into Friday morning, changing the ground conditions to soft, and the wet weather has continued before racing.

Friday's card, including two Group One races, the Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes, had been in doubt with clerk of the course Chris Stickels convening a large team, including jockeys Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy, to walk the course during an afternoon inspection.

Contingency plans had been put in place, but after a lengthy wait, course officials declared that the inspection had been passed and Friday's seven-race card would take place.

The official going has been changed to soft, heavy in places.

The ground on the first three days at Ascot had been good to firm, with just 2.5mm of rain falling between Wednesday and Thursday's racing.

Friday's schedule

  • 2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
  • 3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
  • 4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
  • 5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
  • 5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
  • 6:10: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)

