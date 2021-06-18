Royal Ascot: Day four goes ahead as planned after heavy rain causes ground inspection at Berkshire track

Day four at Royal Ascot will go ahead as planned after heavy rain forced an inspection of the ground.

A total of 26mm of rain fell overnight into Friday morning, changing the ground conditions to soft, and the wet weather has continued before racing.

Friday's card, including two Group One races, the Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes, had been in doubt with clerk of the course Chris Stickels convening a large team, including jockeys Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy, to walk the course during an afternoon inspection.

Contingency plans had been put in place, but after a lengthy wait, course officials declared that the inspection had been passed and Friday's seven-race card would take place.

The official going has been changed to soft, heavy in places.

Herewith the information including the Going for this afternoon at @Ascot. pic.twitter.com/ZktdTclkzi — BHA Stewards (@BHAStewards) June 18, 2021

The ground on the first three days at Ascot had been good to firm, with just 2.5mm of rain falling between Wednesday and Thursday's racing.

