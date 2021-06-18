Royal Ascot: Day four goes ahead as planned after heavy rain causes ground inspection at Berkshire track

Day four at Royal Ascot will go ahead as planned after heavy rain forced an inspection of the ground.
A total of 26mm of rain fell overnight into Friday morning, changing the ground conditions to soft, and the wet weather has continued before racing.
Friday's card, including two Group One races, the Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes, had been in doubt with clerk of the course Chris Stickels convening a large team, including jockeys Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy, to walk the course during an afternoon inspection.
Contingency plans had been put in place, but after a lengthy wait, course officials declared that the inspection had been passed and Friday's seven-race card would take place.
The official going has been changed to soft, heavy in places.
Trending
- Mings and Stones set to start vs Scotland, Maguire on bench
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Chelsea making progress in Hakimi pursuit
- England's route through Euro 2020: Aim for second place?
- Gattuso will not become next Spurs boss as search goes on
- Bottas leads Mercedes fightback in France P1
- Benitez still favourite as Everton consider eight candidates
- Whyte erupts over Wilder's verbal challenge
- Neville: Rice is undroppable, double pivot won't change
- Fury: Wilder would KO Joshua in the first round!
Herewith the information including the Going for this afternoon at @Ascot. pic.twitter.com/ZktdTclkzi— BHA Stewards (@BHAStewards) June 18, 2021
The ground on the first three days at Ascot had been good to firm, with just 2.5mm of rain falling between Wednesday and Thursday's racing.
Friday's schedule
- 2:30: The Albany Stakes (Group 2)
- 3:05: The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)
- 3:40: The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)
- 4:20: The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)
- 5:00: The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap)
- 5:35: The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap)
- 6:10: The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap)