Coral Marathon: Red Verdon rolls back the years at Sandown for 10th career win for trainer Ed Dunlop

Ed Dunlop's eight-year-old came through the field to win the Coral Marathon at Sandown at 8-1; Red Verdon's first victory for almost a year and had not won in previous 11 attempts; Ebor at York under consideration for his next run

Friday 2 July 2021 16:02, UK

Ryan Moore riding Red Verdon
Image: Red Verdon came past all his rivals in the small field Coral Marathon at Sandown

Red Verdon registered a 10th career success when coming from last to first in the Coral Marathon at Sandown.

Second in the Grand Prix de Paris at his peak, Ed Dunlop's eight-year-old is not quite the force of old - but he has been a consistent performer in races like this down the years.

While he had been without a win since a ParisLongchamp Group Two last July, he signalled a return to form when second at York last time out.

Anchored at the rear of the four-runner field by Ryan Moore, the 8-1 outsider came there strongly two out and went on to register victory by a length and a half.

"I'm delighted. He's probably won a stakes race every year and with the greatest respect to the others I thought his price was quite insulting," said Dunlop.

"The ground is on the slow side and he's proven that he can handle this hill and conditions like this.

"I did think we were in trouble at one stage, but they went quite hard and stopped a little in front.

"We were in the Northumberland Plate, but chose not to go for that and come here. There is the option of the Silver Cup at York next week, but he'll have to be in exceptional form to run back so quick.

"His optimum trips are two miles and a mile-six. He's in the Ebor, so we'll consider that."

