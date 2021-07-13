Tabdeed on course to bid for Hackwood repeat win

Tabdeed will bid for a repeat of last year's victory in the bet365 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The Owen Burrows-trained chestnut returned to action at Newcastle recently with a fine fourth in the Chipchase Stakes to Chil Chil, who ran well in the July Cup subsequently.

"I was very pleased with him at Newcastle in the Chipchase and that should have put him about spot on," said Burrows.

"David (Probert) kicked himself a little as he said if he'd just followed the winner through he'd have been a bit closer.

"He just got a little tired in the last half a furlong - which he was entitled to - and I've been pleased with him since.

"There's not many in it. Given what David said we might have been second last time with a clear run and given we know he likes that race it's the plan to run him.

"As long as it's not very soft or very quick he'll be happy, it was on the fast side of good last year when he won it and if it's that again we'll be pleased."

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Burrows has some thinking to do regarding Hukum's next target.

The four-year-old got back to winning ways with a stylish display in the John Smith's Silver Cup over a mile and three-quarters at York on Saturday, having run well in the Hardwicke at Ascot.

He now has options at Goodwood, in France and further afield. But as yet none are set in stone.

"I had a brief chat with Angus (Gold, Shadwell racing manager) pretty soon after the race about plans," said Burrows.

"There's a Group Three at Goodwood, the Glorious Stakes, which is 20 days from Saturday which he'd have a penalty in. Early signs are he's come out of the race fine.

"There is a Group Two in France at the end of August (Grand Prix de Deauville) which I haven't spoken to Angus about actually which could be a plan as well.

"Angus has also mentioned the Canadian International, but that is the end of October so a long way down the line."

He went on: "He certainly stayed the trip on Saturday, Outbox had an easy lead and didn't go a mad pace which helped us. I've said before I don't think he's ever going to be a Cup horse, though.

"The Irish Leger was discussed, but we decided not to put him in it in the end. There's the Geoffrey Freer in the middle of August we can look at as well.

"We ran him over 10 furlongs first time out, but he didn't get competitive that day. He is a strong traveller, though.

"I don't get too bullish, but I would have been disappointed if he'd have got beaten on Saturday. He's very consistent and I wish I had a few more like him."