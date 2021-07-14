Galway Festival crowds limited to 1,000 each day despite proposal put to Irish Government in late June

The Galway Summer Festival, one of Ireland's most popular race meetings, will be limited to a crowd of just 1,000 spectators a day.
The track had hoped to welcome up to 5,000 racegoers on each day of the week-long fixture, which includes the Tote Galway Plate and Guinness Galway Hurdle, having submitted a detailed proposal to the Irish Government in late June.
The Irish Derby meeting at the Curragh was run in front of a 1,000-strong attendance as part of a Government pilot, and that is the figure Galway will also have to adhere to at the end of this month following the response to their submission.
Get racing news on your phone
Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more
Ireland is negotiating its way out of the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent restrictions - and racecourse crowds are still generally capped at 500, despite the success of the Curragh trial.
"We got news last night that we will be able to host 1,000 spectators on each day of the summer festival," said Galway chief executive Michael Moloney.
Trending
- British GP new format explained: F1 Sprint Q&A
- Maguire's father suffered suspected broken ribs at Wembley
- McLaren boss criticises Wembley final after Norris mugged
- Euro 2020 stars who could seal PL moves
- 'Fury will be hurt more than Wilder by fight delay'
- Chelsea transfer news: Haaland, Griezmann focus
- Man Utd transfer news: Sancho incoming, Di Lorenzo on radar
- Liverpool transfer news: Sanches to replace Wijnaldum?
- Intense Jake Paul: I want to fight Canelo
- Koepka vs DeChambeau: How the feud started
"We know, given the support that we've got over the last couple of weeks, that this will be extremely disappointing news to all our fans who had been looking forward to the opportunity maybe of coming back to Ballybrit this year.
"In terms of our sponsors and everyone looking forward to a larger crowd this year, it is disappointing.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"On the upside it is 7,000 more people than we had this time last year - and for those that do manage to get to come to Ballybrit this year, we're delighted we'll have owners back and now a small amount of the public on top of that.
"We certainly look forward to making it an event that will be worth being at."