Hollie Doyle passes 100 winners for 2021 in a personal record time with double at Yarmouth on Oakenshield and Moonshiner

Hollie Doyle has passed 100 winners for the calendar year in a personal record time after riding a double on the card at Yarmouth on Wednesday evening.

Doyle chalked up her 100th win of 2021 as Oakenshield triumphed, before following up in the final race of the day with Tom Ward's Moonshiner.

The Sky Sports Racing ambassador registered 151 winners in 2020, in what was a shortened campaign due to the coronavirus lockdown, passing the century mark in early September last year.

Doyle became the first rider this year to reach the milestone as the Linda Stubbs-trained Oakenshield prevailed by three-quarters of a length in the first division of the QuinnBet Handicap.

The flat jockeys' championship runs from May 1 to October 16 and Doyle currently sits in fourth, with reigning champion Oisin Murphy setting the pace on 59 winners after a treble at Lingfield on Wednesday.

Over the moon to have hit 100 winners this year, massive thanks to all trainers, owners & connections for the support so far! 😀 https://t.co/kRhRjYRBNy — Hollie Doyle (@HollieDoyle1) July 14, 2021

Murphy leads Tom Marquand - Doyle's fiancee - by three after he too rode a quick-fire double at Yarmouth on Wednesday, with wins aboard Swayze and Bake.

Reflecting on her win on Oakenshield, Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a bit of a monkey, to say the least.

"I've ridden him quite a lot over the winter up at Newcastle and he was just rated too high in the handicap, but was racing well enough.

"He's come down to a level now where he can be really competitive. I just wanted to keep a hold of him because I felt I had plenty of horse underneath me but I wasn't sure how much he'd give me."