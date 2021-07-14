Hollie Doyle passes 100 winners for 2021 in a personal record time with double at Yarmouth on Oakenshield and Moonshiner

Hollie Doyle has now ridden 100 winners in each of the last three years, riding a total of 151 in 2020 and passing the century mark last year in September; Doyle is the first rider to reach the milestone in 2021

Wednesday 14 July 2021 21:35, UK

Doyle is all smiles after victory on Stag Horn at Pontefract 1:00
Despite some confusion on-track, Hollie Doyle did in fact make it to 100 winners for the year at Yarmouth on Wednesday as the Sky Sports Racing ambassador marked another career milestone

Hollie Doyle has passed 100 winners for the calendar year in a personal record time after riding a double on the card at Yarmouth on Wednesday evening.

Doyle chalked up her 100th win of 2021 as Oakenshield triumphed, before following up in the final race of the day with Tom Ward's Moonshiner.

The Sky Sports Racing ambassador registered 151 winners in 2020, in what was a shortened campaign due to the coronavirus lockdown, passing the century mark in early September last year.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Doyle became the first rider this year to reach the milestone as the Linda Stubbs-trained Oakenshield prevailed by three-quarters of a length in the first division of the QuinnBet Handicap.

The flat jockeys' championship runs from May 1 to October 16 and Doyle currently sits in fourth, with reigning champion Oisin Murphy setting the pace on 59 winners after a treble at Lingfield on Wednesday.

Trending

Murphy leads Tom Marquand - Doyle's fiancee - by three after he too rode a quick-fire double at Yarmouth on Wednesday, with wins aboard Swayze and Bake.

Reflecting on her win on Oakenshield, Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a bit of a monkey, to say the least.

Also See:

"I've ridden him quite a lot over the winter up at Newcastle and he was just rated too high in the handicap, but was racing well enough.

"He's come down to a level now where he can be really competitive. I just wanted to keep a hold of him because I felt I had plenty of horse underneath me but I wasn't sure how much he'd give me."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q