Hollie Doyle previews Newbury rides including Super Sprint Stakes and reflects on passing 100 winners this year

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle celebrated her 100th winner of the year this week and has a sporting chance in the Super Sprint at Newbury on Saturday.

Focus on riding even more quality

I was delighted to reach my third consecutive century at Yarmouth in midweek, and to achieve it so quickly has to be down to the many people who continue to support me.

Archie Watson has been my biggest backer, of course, but I'm also indebted to the many other trainers and their lovely owners who give me rides on a regular basis, and to my hard-working agent Guy Jewell.

It was particularly pleasing to reach my latest milestone on Linda Stubbs's OAKENSHIELD. Linda works tirelessly with her small string and made a five-hour journey from her Yorkshire base to run her horse.

Reaching the century so quickly almost caught me by surprise as I haven't been setting myself any targets. Of course, it would be great to pass last season's personal best of 151 but there are no targets, apart from riding more quality horses which I've been lucky to do thanks to my association with Imad Alsagar.

Over the moon to have hit 100 winners this year, massive thanks to all trainers, owners & connections for the support so far! 😀 https://t.co/kRhRjYRBNy — Hollie Doyle (@HollieDoyle1) July 14, 2021

Banking on Bonnie in Super Sprint

I've never managed to win Newbury's big two-year-old dash, the Weatherby's Super Sprint (3.40), but have a sporting chance of setting the record straight on Johnny Portman's SIENNA BONNIE in Saturday's £200,000 renewal.

Johnny knows what it takes to win a race like this, having succeeded with Mrs Danvers five years ago, and this has been the long-term plan for his rapid daughter of Kodi Bear - a filly I have already won on this season.

She bolted up by more than eight lengths over 5f at Bath in May, making every yard of the running for me, and has performed well for other jockeys in the face of some stiff company in three starts since.

Sienna Bonnie went down fighting at Windsor last time after running well in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom and the Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes at York's Dante Festival and gets into this off a featherweight on what could be the fastest ground she's encountered since scoring on good to firm at Bath.

1:00 Despite some confusion on-track, Hollie Doyle did in fact make it to 100 winners for the year at Yarmouth on Wednesday as the Sky Sports Racing ambassador marked another career milestone

I'm drawn in the middle in stall 13, which gives me options in a race that Eve Johnson Houghton's Chipotle and Richard Fahey's Vintage Clarets are clearly the ones to beat. The former is top rated off 105 and won the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes while Vintage Clarets ran well to be third in the Coventry but my filly will relish this test of pure speed.

Expecting a big run for boss's Princess

John and Thady Gosden have found PRINCESS NADIA a nice opportunity in the racehorseclub.com Fillies' Novice Stakes (4.45) at Newbury.

Owned by my boss Imad Alsagar, this beautiful filly has progressed well in two starts and has an edge of experience over her key rivals.

We bumped into one at Haydock last month when Brian Meehan's Mandoob got the better of us before chasing home Godolphin's smart Yibir in the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy.

Back against her own sex, and on a nice big galloping track, I'm hoping she can overcome what isn't a great draw in stall 11 to get that all-important win on her CV.

Hoping Luck can bounce back at big odds

Image: Lucky Deal's last victory came at Kempton in January, beating Doyle on subsequent Royal Ascot winner Amtiyaz

It's always nice to get a ride for record-breaking trainer Mark Johnston so I'm hoping his LUCKY DEAL can bounce back to form in the ultra-competitive Bahrain Turf Series Handicap (2.25) at Newbury.

He hasn't been at his best since enjoying a productive campaign on the All-Weather but has taken on some big assignments in the Chester Cup, the Ascot Stakes and the Northumberland Plate.

I thought he actually ran quite well at Newcastle, perhaps hinting at a return to form, so a 2lb drop in the handicap and the addition of a first-time visor offers hope of a prominent performance at big odds.

Drop in grade could be key to Channon filly

I've never ridden Mick Channon's DALANIJUJO before but she's a nice ride to have in the Whitsbury Manor Stud Supporting the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (4.10).

My fiancé Tom Marquand won on her at Yarmouth on a sound surface at the end of May and found her to be very straightforward.

1:34 Doyle discusses how she has used size to her advantage and why there is a drive to prove people wrong

Since then she's posted a good effort in the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, finishing little more than two lengths behind the winner Lola Showgirl when she didn't get the best of runs. I don't think the soft ground helped when she struggled in Listed company at Pontefract last time but she returns to a handicap off a fair mark.

David Evans and his owners Chris Kiely Racing have enjoyed a fairytale time with Rohaan and I'm on their two-year-old THUNDER BUZZ in Newbury's opener, the bet365 EBF Novice Stakes (1.15). He needs to show much more than he did on debut at Newbury but hopefully he can take an encouraging step forward.

Taddeed should be sharper for Hackwood repeat

TABDEED won last season's Group 3 Hackwood Stakes and shouldn't be under-estimated in his bid to follow up in the sprint feature (3.00) at Newbury for Jim Crowley.

Owen Burrows's lightly raced gelding is entitled to sharpen up for his first run of the year in the Group 3 Chipchase at Newcastle, when he finished fourth, and will enjoy the underfoot conditions.

King's Lynn looked unlucky in his two starts at Royal Ascot but has something to prove and I'm fascinated to see how Diligent Harry fares on his belated turf debut after recording some impressive displays on the All-Weather. Though I don't have a ride in the race, it's one I'm really looking forward to watching.

Hollie Doyle was talking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.