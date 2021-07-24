Ascot King George day: Zain Claudette lands thrilling Princess Margaret Stakes to give Ray Dawson big win

Zain Claudette just got the better of Desert Dreamer in a thrilling finish to the Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes at Ascot.
Sent off a 15-2 chance for trainer Ismail Mohammed and jockey Ray Dawson, Zain Claudette cost just £20,000 as a yearling last September, but she has more than repaid that modest price tag with Group Three glory.
Crazyland raced keenly through the early exchanges, with Nazanin also happy to be on the front end as the eventual major players took up waiting positions further back in the 10-runner field.
It looked as though Oisin Murphy had timed his challenge to perfection in delivering 9-4 favourite Desert Dreamer on the far side of the track in the last of the six furlongs, but Dawson had other ideas on Zain Claudette.
She was flying on the near side of the track, with the pair neck and neck in the shadow of the post - and Zain Claudette edging it by a nose in a photo.
Delmona raced between the duo, eventually finishing a further neck down in third.
Mohammed said: "She's a lovely filly and is doing very. She worked very well last week.
"With each of her runs she is improving. She's had three runs, a second and two wins.
"We're planning to go for some big races with her now, she's already won a Group Three so we'll be looking higher than that."