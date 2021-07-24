Ascot King George day: New Science back to winning ways in Saturday opener for Charlie Appleby and William Buick

New Science swooped late to take Listed honours in the Pat Eddery Stakes, the opening event on King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes day at Ascot.

Charlie Appleby's colt was sent off the 2-1 favourite for the seven-furlong contest despite having disappointed when only seventh in the Chesham Stakes at the Royal meeting last month.

William Buick kept New Science well covered in the early stages, with just Nurseclaire behind him as Mr McCann set a steady gallop through the first half of the race.

Angel Bleu was the first to make his move in earnest, with a couple of furlongs to run, but Buick was tracking him on New Science - and once he gave him the signal inside the final furlong, New Science pulled clear to triumph by a length.

Angel Bleu drifted slightly across the track at the finish, but still held on to second.

Image: Trainer Charlie Appleby was unable to attend Ascot after being 'pinged' by the Covid-19 app

Appleby was a notable absentee from the winner's enclosure as the Godolphin handler is having to self-isolate after being pinged by the Covid-19 app.

Assistant trainer Alex Merriam said: "That was very pleasing. He pleased us the first day at Yarmouth, which turned out to be a half-decent race (Chesham runner-up Reach For the Stars in second), and then he obviously just didn't handle the ground at Royal Ascot.

"I think it was as simple as that - we've just written that one off. Will said on the way to the start he knew he wasn't handling it.

"He jumped nicely here, travelled well - and I've just spoken to Charlie, who said we'll be looking to step him up in grade now.

"Something like the Solario could be a possibility. His pedigree screams a mile - it's a staying pedigree, but the way Will rode him there, he said to stick to seven for the time being."