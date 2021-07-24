King George: Goodwood next plan for David Menuisier's Wonderful Tonight after missing Ascot due to lack of rain

Wonderful Tonight pulled out of the King George at Ascot after a lack of rain left the ground Good to Firm, Firm in places; Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood the plan next if conditions suit before shot at the Arc

Saturday 24 July 2021 15:16, UK

William Buick smiles after he and Wonderful Tonight cross the line in front in the Hardwicke Stakes 1:51
David Menuisier explains his decision to withdraw Wonderful Tonight from the King George field as they look now to Goodwood

David Menuisier will look towards Goodwood with Wonderful Tonight after ruling her out of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

The four-year-old, winner of the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting on her reappearance last month, needed rain in Berkshire to take her place in Saturday's Group One line up.

However, the forecast showers did not arrive in time - leaving Menuisier with no option but to skip the event with his stable star.

She is entered in the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood next weekend, and Menuisier will be eager to run in the 14-furlong heat if the ground is suitable.

He said: "When you train a soft-ground horse you always need a bit of luck, with races in the middle of the summer.

"She's the filly of a lifetime with big targets in the autumn, so we've got to do right by her.

"We'd like to give Goodwood a go, and she's entered in the Lillie Langtry Stakes, so could run there."

