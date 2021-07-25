King George: William Buick says Adayar has Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on the agenda after Ascot triumph

William Buick believes King George winner Adayar must have the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on his agenda after a stylish victory at Ascot.

Charlie Appleby's Derby hero became the first horse since great Galileo in 2001 to do the double, under a fine ride from Buick, beating four classy rivals on Saturday.

It marked another remarkable moment in a stellar season for Appleby and Buick, who had already combined for Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris success with Hurricane Lane.

Appleby was missing from Ascot after being 'pinged' by the Covid-19 app and sent into self-isolation. In his absence, Buick told Sky Sports Racing that Adayar's options are open.

"We'll enjoy this and speak to Charlie (Appleby) and see what's best for the horse," Buick said.

Image: William Buick celebrates after Adayar's victory in the King George

"I would say one eye would be on the Arc for sure.

"It was a brilliant King George, it had everything. That is what the King George is all about.

Image: Adayar's connections pose for a picture after King George victory

"He was just doing as he pleased really, we could go where we wanted in the race. Turning into the straight he just filled himself up and off we went.

"It was an amazing performance. He looked very good at Epsom and he's confirmed that today against older horses.

"He's a very big horse and when he was younger he didn't know how to channel his power. Now he knows how powerful he is. He's an amazing horse to ride."

Buick could end up facing a choice between Hurricane Lane and Adayar, should the Godolphin duo ever meet again on the track.

Image: Hurricane Lane gets a well-earned pat down the neck from Buick after winning the Irish Derby

Buick, who opted for Hurricane Lane at Epsom last month when he finished third behind his stablemate, having lost two shoes in the Derby, gave nothing away when asked who he would favour.

"They are a little bit different," he said. "They're both very good, that's their similarity. We're very fortunate to have two very good horses like that in the stable."

It was a memorable day for Buick, as he rode a treble on the card with wins on New Science and Guru.

Adayar then gave the 33-year-old his second King George victory, following Nathaniel's success in 2011.

"Ten years is a long time," Buick said. "It's like winning it again for the first time.

"It means everything. There's a huge team behind it all and Charlie puts great emphasis on that. It's a massive team effort to just get to these races. I'm grateful for everyone who puts in the work at home. I just turn up on race day with the pleasure of riding."